Capital goods companies steam ahead
Summary
- Capital goods companies are positioned for strong revenue growth in the September quarter
The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is among the top performing sectoral indices in 2023, gaining about 44% so far. Capital goods companies are expected to be key beneficiaries of higher government spending, and increased private sector capex, some of it thanks to production-led incentive schemes. The ongoing trends in automation, digitalization and electrification also help. For defence companies, investors are gung-ho on the indigenization theme.