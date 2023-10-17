Capital goods companies steaming ahead

Recall that sector bellwether L&T saw 57% year-on-year growth in its order inflow at the group level in Q1FY24. The group’s consolidated order book was at ₹412,648 crore as of June end, with international orders having a share of 29%. As such, investors will have to gauge the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on the companies engaged with the Middle East. Note that the region constituted 87% of L&T’s international order book in FY23.