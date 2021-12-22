Capacity expansion will boost Ambuja Cements

Despite the recent weakness in the stock, Ambuja Cements’ shares have appreciated as much as 46% so far this calendar year. In comparison, the Nifty 100 index has gained 22% in the same span. As such, investors seem to be factoring part of the optimism into the share price. Cement companies in general may face margin headwinds in the December quarter owing to high costs. Also, dealers channel checks indicate that price hikes taken in October and November have been rolled back, which points to weak margins. These factors may keep near-term sentiments muted for cement stocks, including that of Ambuja Cements.