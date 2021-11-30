Capex intentions of corporates inching back to pre-covid levels

Analysts at the domestic brokerage house also point out that companies across sectors continue to deleverage, which in their view is laying the ground for an eventual capex recovery. The debt to equity ratio of the listed corporate sector (aggregating across 25 sectors) moderated to 0.37% in FY21 from 0.53% in FY20. Leverage across sectors is below long-term average, except in the textiles and commercial vehicle sectors. Apart from that, the interest rate environment remains favourable for private capex.