Capgemini, Accenture outlook vastly differs Street's bright view for Infy, TCS

"Capgemini's 2021 revenue growth of guidance is inclusive of an impact of 450 basis points from the acquisition of Altran and divestiture of Odigo. Organic growth is therefore 2.5%-4.5%. This is not very different from the 2- 4% organic growth guidance of Accenture for FY21," analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd said in a report on 24 February. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}