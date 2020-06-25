Capital can get ICICI Bank growth beyond pandemic survival

Mumbai: ICICI Bank has the most enviable common equity Tier-1 ratio of 13.4% but that doesn’t seem to be enough for the lender. According to a Bloomberg story, the private sector lender wants to raise $3 billion through a share sale as early as September.

The bank has already raised roughly ₹3000 crore in the past two months through stake sales in its insurance subsidiaries.

What explains the need to raise more money when capital adequacy levels trump that of peers?

As perverse as it may sound, the best time to raise capital is when you don’t need it immediately. Raising funds from a position of strength gives a good bargain for the lender. That could explain ICICI Bank’s interest in a share sale right now. To be sure, the bank’s share price has lost 34% from its peak levels in February but so has the sector index.

Analysts believe that more capital could enable the bank to not just survive the pandemic risks but to also grow its book and gain market share. “The capital raise can dilute near-term ROEs, but would beef-up its capital position and may enable the bank to explore opportunities for portfolio-acquisitions or other M&A," analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note.

ICICI Bank has a stressed loan pool of ₹16,668 crore under its watchlist. Exposures to commercial real estate, non-bank finance companies and small businesses are pain points. Moreover, write-offs surged in the March quarter. The bank has said it is difficult to assess impact on asset quality due to the moratorium on loans. The lender has enough provisions to cover risks arising from the pandemic. Analysts believe that its retail loan book may hold up despite pressures once the moratorium concludes in August.

The next three months could be decisive in establishing whether ICICI Bank and even other lenders have been right in expecting a decline in moratorium levels. That in turn will determine how much capital ICICI Bank will be left with for growth.

Meanwhile, the bank’s shares have dropped over 7% in the last two sessions, pricing in a potential increase in supply of shares.

