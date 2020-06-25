Capital can get ICICI Bank growth beyond pandemic survival

ICICI Bank has a stressed loan pool of ₹16,668 crore under its watchlist. Exposures to commercial real estate, non-bank finance companies and small businesses are pain points. Moreover, write-offs surged in the March quarter. The bank has said it is difficult to assess impact on asset quality due to the moratorium on loans. The lender has enough provisions to cover risks arising from the pandemic. Analysts believe that its retail loan book may hold up despite pressures once the moratorium concludes in August.