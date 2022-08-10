What’s cheering up Airtel investors2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 12:33 AM IST
As 5G strategies adopted by Airtel and Jio vary significantly, investors will keep a watch on execution
After the recently concluded auctions, telecom investors will be keen to hear from companies about future prospects of 5G. For Bharti Airtel Ltd investors, the good news is that a spike in capital expenditure (capex) is unlikely.