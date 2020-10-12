Post the dismal June quarter earnings, investors in capital goods stocks were mainly worried about two things. Acute labour shortage at project sites had severely marred execution for the sector. According to analysts, the sector’s execution fell 35% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis in the June quarter. Secondly, order book growth for key companies was flat mainly due to the government's focus on healthcare spending.

With easing of restrictions across states labour supply has improved. Interactions with management suggests that by September-end most of the sites are back to 85-90% levels, analysts said. So, project execution and production are poised to see sequential recovery. This also means that revenue decline would be contained to a certain extent. That said, social distancing and quarantine norms would restrict a complete recovery in execution in the near-term.

However, there isn’t much to look forward to in terms of order inflows. The lull on private capital expenditure (capex) would continue. Capacity utilization across sectors declined to nearly 60% impacted by the pandemic in the June quarter. With expectations of recovery in the private capex cycle further delayed, the sector remains dependent on the government for orders. There are expectations of a fresh round of stimulus ahead of the upcoming festive season. Analysts caution that change in government’s expenditure pattern may lead to slow inflow of orders in the December quarter as well.

“Major capital goods companies (ex-L&T) have announced orders worth ₹115 billion in Q2FY21, down 35% y-o-y. Domestic inflows were from sectors, such as power generation (balance of plant equipment), power T&D (transmission, battery energy storage), railways (electrification & transformers), real estate (civil works in building & factory and metros), water supply, defense, chemicals (automation). International inflows were from power T&D and wastewater treatment," Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 7 October.

Domestic brokerage house Edelweiss Securities Ltd expects overall order inflow to decline 40% y-o-y in the September quarter. “New orders, in our view, are still lagging as most clients (including PSUs) are focusing on completing projects at hand," it said in a report on 6 October.

Meanwhile, commentary on working capital and cash flow management are among other important factors that investors would be closely watching. Analysts expect capital goods companies to remain cautious on working capital and cash flow challenges given tight increasing receivables due to tight liquidity in the system.

