Capital goods firms are expected to post a decent set of results for the March quarter. Improving trends seen in the December quarter are likely to continue, helped by a pick-up in economic activity. Even so, rising covid-19 infections and mobility curbs could act as an impediment to recovery in the near term.

So, investors will closely follow management commentary on the impact of the second covid-19 wave on business operations and labour availability.

When companies announce their March quarter numbers, investors will focus on balance sheet health as well. Analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 21 April said: “Government supported companies on payments in H1, limiting working capital deterioration. Debtor days and working capital at the year end will help gauge whether it reverted to pre-covid levels."

A favourable base and pick- up in execution will aid revenue growth of capital goods’ firms.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in its preview: “With revenue decline of 34%/ 13%/3% observed in Q1/ Q2/Q3FY21 due to covid-19 lockdown, we expect strong double-digit growth (+20%) on an aggregate basis."

The brokerage estimates strong year-on-year revenue growth for Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), helped by a favourable base given that Q4FY20 performance was hit by the pandemic. BHEL’s Q4FY20 revenues had declined by around 50% year-on-year. Excluding BHEL, revenue growth across Motilal Oswal’s coverage universe is expected to be at around 13% year-on-year.

In Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s (L&T) March quarter results, investors should evaluate the improvement in execution trend, outlook across segments and the management’s guidance on order inflows.

According to Jefferies, L&T should report 17% year-on-year revenue growth, given revenue slippages in the base from the lockdown. “We believe L&T’s prudent capital allocation, E&C revenue recovery, and improving ROCE (return on capital employed) in FY20-23E are triggers for a re-rating from current levels," said Jefferies’ analysts.

Shares of L&T touched a 52-week high of ₹1,593 apiece on 2 February on the NSE and have declined by 16% since.

On the profitability front, aggregate sector earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) performance may improve year-on-year.

But the surge in commodity prices is a concern and may eat into some of the cost rationalization gains. Motilal Oswal expects aggregate Ebitda margins to expand by 140 basis points year-on-year owing to higher operating leverage and sustenance of some cost rationalization measures undertaken during covid-19. That said, investors should note what companies have to say on the impact of commodity price inflation on their margins.

In general, companies with stronger balance sheets and better working capital cycle will be able to deal with the current crisis more effectively.

