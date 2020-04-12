India’s capital goods sector was already struggling due to the sluggishness in the economy. Now, things are far worse with the covid-19 pandemic-related lockdown. There is an immediate pressure on firms’ working capital needs, given the drop in revenues. What’s more worrisome is a delayed macroeconomic recovery that would hurt order flows and earnings for several quarters ahead.

The pandemic has struck when the sector is battling poor order flows from the government as well as the private sector. In addition, the credit cycle to customers is elongated due to the liquidity crunch. The upshot: with project execution and factories now under lockdown, high fixed costs and payment delays from customers would exert more pressure on already stretched working capital needs of companies.

Analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd say that while the earlier down cycles in gross domestic product (FY02, FY08, FY14) were preceded by a healthy economy, the current one is when capital expenditure (capex) is at a cyclical low. “Though it’s far more challenging to gauge covid-19’s impact on the overall economy, considering the current indicators (low utilization and infrastructure spend) it would not be conservative to assume flattish/low single-digit growth in FY21 execution and double-digit dip in new orders for our coverage universe," they said.

Weighed down.

Indeed, the human element of the pandemic in addition to the economic impact is likely to take government focus away from infrastructure and capex, unlike in times such as the global financial crisis (GFC). Hence, order flows in large infrastructure project-driven firms such as Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) will be weak. Of course, as analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd point out, “Downturns typically see L&T gain disproportionate market share."

Meanwhile, this time around, there is no respite even for firms such as Siemens Ltd and ABB India Ltd, which had reinvented their businesses to focus on short-cycle orders and industrial automation products. “We note that ABB’s order book to revenue stood at 0.6 times and that of Siemens at 0.9 times as at December 2019 end. We expect order inflows to decline sharply in the 4QFY20/1QFY21 quarters and revenue to plunge in the subsequent two quarters," said a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Fuelling the pessimism on order flows is the dismal economic scenario in developed countries, which implies weak exports too. Firms such as Cummins India Ltd, which had already forecast weak export business during 2021, are likely to be worse off.

During GFC, while the government took time to increase spending on infrastructure, even the private sector remained cautious. These concerns are reflected in the 33% drop in the BSE Capital Goods index since January, which comes on the back of years of underperformance vis-à-vis the broad markets.