The capital goods sector gets a power-up, its weightage rises in Nifty
Strong ordering activity and an expected rise in government capex bode well for capital goods.
The capital goods sector put up an impressive show in the March quarter (Q4FY25). Order inflows for key companies such as Larsen & Toubro, Hitachi Energy, ABB India Ltd, and Siemens India Ltd were strong in the quarter. The improvement was aided either by international orders in the renewables segment or by domestic transmission and distribution (T&D) segments.