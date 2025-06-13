The capital goods sector gets a power-up, its weightage rises in Nifty

According to Motilal Oswal, there are four key factors to watch out for: finalization of an emergency procurement pipeline for the defense sector as well as contracts for large projects; growth in segments other than electrification/energy for companies like ABB and Siemens; the conversion of inquiries to orders for private sector companies such as Thermax and Triveni Turbine; and stability in the powergen market for companies such as Cummins India and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, which had seen the impact of a high base of last year.