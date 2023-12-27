Capital goods stocks: Time for a pause post the rally?
Summary
- For now, there is some comfort in the sector's near-term revenue visibility, and companies with diversified presence across sectors are expected to benefit
Capital goods stocks have significantly benefited from the optimism surrounding the 2024 general elections. The S&P BSE Capital Goods Index has rallied a whopping 66% so far in 2023, reflecting the enthusiasm around the government's increased focus on infrastructure and allied projects. But is there more steam left in this rally? That depends on the earnings performance and continuity of order inflows.