Cargo revenues cushion SpiceJet’s journey in Q1; turbulence persists

While the June quarter was expected to be a washout for airlines, higher cargo revenues have brought a small relief for SpiceJet Ltd in these turbulent times. Cargo revenues have more than doubled for the low fare airline and increased by a whopping 144% year-on-year to ₹236 crore.

However, that didn’t move the needle on the profitability front what with total operating revenues falling by 83% year-on-year to ₹514 crore. Loss at the Ebitdar level stood at ₹166.5 crore. Ebitdar is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and lease rentals; a key measure of profitability for airlines. For perspective: in the absence of covid-19 last year, for the same period, SpiceJet had eked out a positive Ebitdar of ₹684 crore.

True, fuel costs have been lower but that’s helpful only to some extent when load factors have dropped sharply. Non-fuel costs are a pain when the scale of operations has seen a meaningful decline owing to the pandemic disruptions. In the June quarter, non-fuel unit costs increased by a massive 530% to ₹17.2 even as unit revenues increased by 118%.

Overall, SpiceJet reported a loss of ₹593 crore for the three months ended June. In the past few quarters, the airline has been recognising compensation from Boeing for its 13 grounded 737 Max aircrafts. The June quarter was no different with other income including ₹140 crore pertaining to the Boeing compensation. As such, outstanding claims stand at about ₹810 crore so far.

“We shall keep a close eye on the payment terms and actual flow of compensation," wrote Paarth Gala, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd in a report on 16 September.

Gala added, “Although, the limited scale of operations remains insufficient to cover all costs thereby putting further pressure on the finances, SpiceJet continues to look at new revenue streams such as increasing cargo operations and charter operations (including wide body long haul charters)."

Even so, rising coronavirus cases increase the uncertainty on passenger traffic growth revival to levels seen before the pandemic. Experts say demand would take a while to recover fully. Obviously, this would weigh on the aviation sector.

The difficult business conditions reflect in the erosion in the value of SpiceJet’s shares’ by over 50% from its pre-covid highs in January. Post June quarter results, the SpiceJet stock was trading flattish in early trading hours on Wednesday.

SpiceJet’s balance sheet is delicate and that’s a big risk for investors. At FY20-end, SpiceJet’s negative net worth had increased to ₹1,580 crore from ₹847 crore at end of September 2019. Further, at FY20-end, consolidated cash and bank balance have more than halved in six months to a mere ₹42 crore, and its lease liabilities have ballooned.

