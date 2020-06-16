Castrol India’s March quarter subdued; outlook slippery

MUMBAI: Castrol India Ltd was not immune to covid-19’s adverse impact during the March quarter. The lubricant maker’s revenue last quarter dropped by 30% year-on-year to ₹688 crore. That pales in comparison to the marginal 0.7% revenue decline seen in the calendar year 2019.

Castrol follows a January-December financial year and accordingly, the March quarter is its first one.

“While the covid-19 lockdown commenced in March, Castrol’s results also show the impact of the economic slowdown seen in the first two months of the quarter. The upshot: the company’s quarterly volumes are the worst seen in a decade," said Nidhi Doshi, analyst at Dolat Capital Pvt. Ltd.

Castrol maintains the quarter was characterised by economic slowdown, liquidity crunch as well as the covid-19 pandemic break-out. These factors hit the lubricant industry in the country owing to severe demand and supply disruptions.

True, raw material costs fell at a faster pace for Castrol India. However, higher employee costs and a relatively slower pace of decline in other expenses did not offer comfort. As a result, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined by almost 39% year-on-year. Ebitda margins contracted by 380 basis points to 25.1%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. For perspective, Castrol’s Ebitda margins in the calendar year 2019 stood at 29.7%.

Overall, March quarter net profit of ₹125 crore fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The lockdown would mean the outlook for the June quarter is dull as well. Castrol’s plants have resumed operations at partial capacity. In an update, the company has said, post partial relaxation in the lockdown, it has started witnessing demand pick up for products relating to two‐wheelers.

Even as the stock has recovered from the lows, Castrol shares are about 28% lower than the 52-week high seen on 14 February on NSE. Valuations are not demanding. The stock trades at about 13 times estimated calendar year 2021 earnings based on Bloomberg data. But further expansion in valuations would require a meaningful revival in the fortunes of the auto sector. Additionally, a pick-up in economic activity would help demand for industrial lubricants. These factors may take a while to pan out.

