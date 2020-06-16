Castrol India’s March quarter subdued; outlook slippery

Even as the stock has recovered from the lows, Castrol shares are about 28% lower than the 52-week high seen on 14 February on NSE. Valuations are not demanding. The stock trades at about 13 times estimated calendar year 2021 earnings based on Bloomberg data. But further expansion in valuations would require a meaningful revival in the fortunes of the auto sector. Additionally, a pick-up in economic activity would help demand for industrial lubricants. These factors may take a while to pan out.