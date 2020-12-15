CCI probe a near-term overhang for cement stocks pending concrete outcome

The recent probe by fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) into possible cartelisation, has played a spoilsport for cement stocks. As a part of this inquiry, several offices of companies have been raided.

In the wake of rising cost inflation, this development could mean delay in the much-anticipated price increases by cement manufacturers. Latest dealers' channel checks showed that despite seasonal weakness, cement prices were largely firm across most parts of India. Following which, many cement stocks soared to record highs. However, the CCI probe has caused nervousness among investors in cement stocks, leading to reversal of some of those gains.

However, according to some analysts, while the development is a sentiment negative, it is too early to conclude that cement companies would refrain from raising prices.

“A probe for pricing discipline is not new for the cement industry, but what is different this time is that their offices have been raided. Still, it remains to be seen what kind of action is taken. Something concrete needs to come of this investigation for stocks to see a huge correction. Investigations of this scale take time to yield results and then cement makers could contest it. As for price hikes, historically, we have seen that hardly any price increases happen in the year-end. Prices start to catch-up ahead of March quarter, which is seasonally strong for the sector," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.

c Then, CCI had levied a penalty of 0.5 times of profit after tax earned by cement makers in fiscal years 2010 and 2011.

“In case the CCI levies a penalty this time around as well at 0.5x of the FY19 and FY20 PAT (based on the CCI order of 2012), we assess a potential impact of about 5% on stock prices," analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd said in a report on 10 December. That said, the report also pointed out that cement companies had contested the 2012 order and the matter is still sub-judice, and timelines for a final outcome remain uncertain.

