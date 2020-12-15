CCI probe a near-term overhang for cement stocks pending concrete outcome

“A probe for pricing discipline is not new for the cement industry, but what is different this time is that their offices have been raided. Still, it remains to be seen what kind of action is taken. Something concrete needs to come of this investigation for stocks to see a huge correction. Investigations of this scale take time to yield results and then cement makers could contest it. As for price hikes, historically, we have seen that hardly any price increases happen in the year-end. Prices start to catch-up ahead of March quarter, which is seasonally strong for the sector," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.