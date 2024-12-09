CDSL’s lower reliance on capital market volumes deserves a premium
Summary
- About 53% of the depository's revenue is insulated from vagaries of the capital market
Shares of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) have doubled so far in 2024 to touch an all-time high of ₹1,899 apiece on Friday, with trading volume spiking to 2x the monthly average. Since the Securities and Exchange board of India approved the initial public offering (IPO) of its peer National Securities Depository Ltd on 8 October, CDSL’s stock has gained nearly 40%.