CDSL gains from buoyant activity in secondary and primary markets from equity and debt markets. In secondary markets, effective October, CDSL’s fee per debit transaction to the sell-side broker is ₹3.5 with, a discount of ₹0.25 for female demat account holders, mutual fund units and bonds. The number of demat accounts for CDSL grew 43% year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2FY25), but its income from transaction charges showed an even higher growth of 66%. This shows that it has likely reaped the benefit of the rise in delivery-based cash market trading volume from older demat accounts as well. With the recent curbs on futures and options, the cash market could see even more activity in future.