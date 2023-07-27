Markets
Ceat bets on exports to drive volumes
Summary
- In Q1, Ceat reported a 3% overall volume growth sequentially, driven by a roughly 11% growth in exports and 4% growth in replacement volumes
Tyre maker Ceat Ltd. is hopeful of that a recovery in exports will spur its volume growth in FY24. Despite a weak European market, the company's management said during its Q1 FY24 earnings call, improvement in markets like the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, alongside robust performance in the US and Latin America, offer optimism in the backdrop of likely tepid demand in the replacement markets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×