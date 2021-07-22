Ceat down 2% as higher interest, cost inflation play spoilsport in Q1

Gross margins contracted by 130 basis points (bps) on a year-on-year basis and more than 300bps sequentially. One basis point is one hundredeth of a percentage point. Given the continued increase in cost of natural rubber and carbon black, margins were expected to shrink. However, analysts say, Ceat's margin compression has been higher than expected, indicating the need for further price hikes. Operating margins also disappointed with a decline of 40bps y-o-y and 270bps quarter-on-quarter to 8.7%.

