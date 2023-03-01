Ceat eyes export and electric vehicle markets
The key benefits of Ceat’s improving brand franchise and distribution reach should be visible in FY24 as its utilisation rises while scale-up brings down fixed costs, analysts said
Ceat Ltd aims to expand its presence in the exports business and also explore emerging verticals such as electric vehicles (EV). The company intends to pursue the same through its research and development capabilities, which it showcased to analysts during their visit to Ceat’s plant in Halol, Gujarat.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×