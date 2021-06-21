Ceat eyes top spot, but stiff competition makes for a tough ride

Tyre-maker Ceat Ltd has laid out a five-year growth plan with three key targets. It is eying leadership spot in the two- and three-wheeler, and passenger car radial (PCR) segments. Two, it is looking to be among the top three players in the truck and bus radial (TBR) segment. It also aims to triple its growth in international business.

At its recently held investor meeting, the management said it aspires to improve its market share in TBR segment from the existing 7% to 10-15%. So, Ceat plans to double its TBR capacity from 100,000 tyres per month to 200,000 tyres per month by FY25.

Besides, the company will also be investing heavily in research and development.

View Full Image Aiming high

Analysts said the company’s market share target is aggressive and fraught with downside risks. “We believe market share gains would be tough given high competitive intensity, with MRF yet to invest aggressively. TBR leaders like Apollo and JK fail to make a desirable RoCE on TBR projects; smaller players like Ceat would find it tougher," said analysts from Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd in a report. RoCE is return on capital employed. In the PCR segment, Ceat has a market share of around 11% and aspires to be among the leaders such as MRF, Bridgestone and Apollo, which have around 20% plus, which is tough, they said.

On a consolidated basis, Ceat’s capex guidance stands at ₹1,000-1,200 crore and ₹800- 1,000 crore for FY22 and FY23, respectively, the management said. Due to a weak Q1 and capex plans, the management expects debt to rise in FY22. However, it has assured investors of maintaining debt well under the limit of less than one time equity and less than three times Ebitda. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

However, analysts are hardly convinced. Changing business mix towards PCR and TBR, and high capex spend will lead to high net debt and keep ROEs subdued at 11-12%, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd analysts said in a report. ROE is short for return on equity.

It should be noted that the company’s high capex growth plan comes in the backdrop of severe raw material inflation concerns. Steep increase in the prices of natural and synthetic rubber are a threat to the company’s margin. Ceat’s management expects raw material prices to rise by 8-10% sequentially in the June quarter of FY22. The company’s management has tried to offset input cost pressure by taking partial hikes. But analysts said the current quantum of price increases is not adequate to contain the margin compression, unless volumes improve significantly, which is unlikely in the near term.

Analysts at Ambit estimated that high operating expenses, along with an elevated capex, would translate into negative free cash flow of around ₹460 crore in FY22.

