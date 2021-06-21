Ceat eyes top spot, but stiff competition makes for a tough ride

Analysts said the company’s market share target is aggressive and fraught with downside risks. “We believe market share gains would be tough given high competitive intensity, with MRF yet to invest aggressively. TBR leaders like Apollo and JK fail to make a desirable RoCE on TBR projects; smaller players like Ceat would find it tougher," said analysts from Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd in a report. RoCE is return on capital employed. In the PCR segment, Ceat has a market share of around 11% and aspires to be among the leaders such as MRF, Bridgestone and Apollo, which have around 20% plus, which is tough, they said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}