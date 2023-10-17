Ceat may face margin risk along the way
Summary
- Moving forward, Ceat is closely watching the monsoon’s impact on rural demand
Ceat Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings have fuelled hopes that the tyre sector is set for a smooth results season this time. Particularly exciting is Ceat’s stellar margin show. Consolidated gross and Ebitda margins hit multi-quarter highs and expanded sequentially by over 150 basis points each, to 43.3% and 15%, respectively. Raw material costs were benign, plus the product mix was favourable.