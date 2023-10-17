Ceat may face margin risk along the way

To be sure, Ceat’s commentary on input cost outlook is cautious. In Q2, Ceat’s average prices of raw materials fell 2.5-3% compared to the previous quarter. However, this could be the bottom, Ceat said. If the current trend in crude prices continues, then raw material prices could see a 3-4% sequential rise in Q3. Further, in the last two months, the prices of international rubber have shot up; also, the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar could have an adverse impact on Ceat’s raw material basket, the management added. The company made selective price hikes in Q2. Further pricing action would depend on the movement in raw material prices.

