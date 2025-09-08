Ceat's Camso acquisition faces earnings, integration hurdles before payoff
Summary
Ceat’s $225 million acquisition of Michelin’s Camso unit aims to boost its OHT business, but delayed revenue recognition, margin pressure and higher debt could weigh on performance in the short term.
Ceat Ltd has completed the acquisition of Michelin Group's Camso Construction Compact Line Business, effective 1 September. The integration is expected to take four to six quarters, the management said during an analysts’ call on Friday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story