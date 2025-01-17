Markets
Acquisition and capex keep Ceat on a roll despite short-term margin erosion
Summary
- Ceat is navigating short-term margin pressures through strategic acquisitions and capital expenditure. While raw material costs and competitive dynamics have eroded profitability, the integration of Michelin's Camso business and capacity expansions are expected to drive long-term gains
Ceat Ltd faced a challenging December quarter as surging raw material costs weighed on earnings. While revenue climbed 11.6% year-on-year, operating profit (Ebitda) dropped 18%, highlighting the strain on margins.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more