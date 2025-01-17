Acquisition and capex keep Ceat on a roll despite short-term margin erosion

Despite competitive pressure, Ceat’s outlook remains strong, with most of its plants running at over 90% capacity. The company completed a truck and bus radial tyre capacity expansion in Q2FY25, whereas the expansion for passenger car radial tyres is ongoing. It has also announced a capex plan for its two-wheeler tyre plant to increase the capacity by about 30%, to be completed by the end of FY28. Total capex planned for FY25 stands at ₹1,050 crore, adding 17% to its FY24 net fixed assets.