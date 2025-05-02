Ceat set to regain margin muscle, but rising debt may slow the ride
SummaryCeat’s margins have benefited from softening input costs and a pivot to high-margin segments. But as international bets grow and the Camso acquisition adds to debt, leverage may be a potential speed bump.
A host of favourable factors is aligning to boost tyre maker Ceat Ltd's margins. While margins declined year-on-year in the March quarter (Q4FY25), they improved sequentially. Consolidated Ebitda margin stood at 11.3% in Q4, ahead of the consensus estimate of 10.7%, while gross margin came in at 37.5%. Easing input costs and price hikes in the two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments during the quarter provided support.