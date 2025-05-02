Ceat set to regain margin muscle, but rising debt may slow the ride

The company plans to retain the gains from lower input costs to support margins, while taking price hikes selectively. Management has indicated comfort at a gross margin level of over 40%. Strategically, Ceat continues to pivot towards margin-accretive segments—two-wheelers, passenger cars, and off-the-road (OTR) tyres—while reducing reliance on the truck segment. “Revenue contribution from these focus areas has surged over the years (to 63% in FY25 from a mere 20% in FY10)," said a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report dated 30 April.