Ceat's first quarterly loss in a decade drags its shares to a new low

Another sore point for Ceat investors was its rising debt. For 9MFY22, net debt stood at ₹2,260 crore versus ₹1,156 crore in 9MFY21. The management said the subdued market scenario and rising input costs continue to put pressure on margin, leading to an increase in debt in 3QFY22. "We have brought down our finished goods inventory and have already taken the necessary steps to pare down our raw material inventory in 4QFY22, which will help balance our cash flows and keep a check on overall debt," added the press release.