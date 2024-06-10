Ceat’s on the right track, but risk to margins is rising
Summary
- Nomura analysts believe the tyremaker’s strategy of exploring several growth avenues is a step in the right direction, but there are worries about how profit margins will shape up from here.
Ceat Ltd laid out its medium-term plans at its annual investor conference on Friday. Analysts returned pleased even as margin pressure is rising. The tyremaker’s shares gained nearly 3% on Monday, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 index fell marginally.