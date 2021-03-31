Cement companies are likely to exit fiscal year 2021 with better-than-expected volume growth. Aided by pent-up demand and a favourable base, analysts see cement manufacturers posting double-digit volume growth in the March quarter.

In fact, according to the estimates of ICICI Securities Ltd, the industry is likely to post the highest ever quarterly volumes of around 105 million tonne with 20-22% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth. However, investors should note that volume growth, particularly in the March quarter, is also helped by cement companies’ push to meet year-end sales targets by reducing prices.

Nonetheless, the sector’s demand outlook seems to be bright for fiscal year 2022. Research house Macquarie foresees 13% demand growth in FY22, thanks to the government’s infrastructure focus, healthy rural demand and a potential recovery in urban housing demand. “Against this backdrop, we expect our covered companies to deliver superior 14-24% growth," it said in a report on 30 March.

With the prospects of rising demand and ongoing input cost inflation, cement companies are likely to announce another round of price hike of at least ₹10/bag. One cement bag weighs 50 kilograms.

Latest dealers channel check by Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd shows that after a price hike of ₹10-16/bag in the March quarter, cement companies may take another increase in April. “Cement firms attempted price hikes of Rs5-35 per bag across pockets in early March, and prices over the month have been stable in most markets despite year-end pressure. As per market intermediaries of South India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, cement firms may attempt a price hike in the range of Rs10-30 per bag in April," said the domestic brokerage house in a report on 29 March. Currently, at an all-India level, the average retail price of one cement bag is at around ₹363.

A recent concern for investors in cement stocks has been the rising cost of input materials such as petroleum coke, coal and diesel. With low-cost inventory soon exhausting for many cement makers, the Street is worried about compression in operating margins. However, analysts point out that historically, cement companies have passed on the burden of increased costs to consumers to defend margins.

“Given the 15% sequential rise in petroleum coke prices and a sharp spike in freight cost, a 0.5% rise in average realisations is not enough to absorb the increase in operating expenditure. Also, companies intend to pass on the recent increase in transportation costs. So, most dealers have cited that prices are to be increased by Rs10-20/bag beginning from April," said Binod Modi, head of strategy at Reliance Securities Ltd.

