Cement companies eye further price hikes, as demand outlook improves

Latest dealers channel check by Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd shows that after a price hike of ₹10-16/bag in the March quarter, cement companies may take another increase in April. “Cement firms attempted price hikes of Rs5-35 per bag across pockets in early March, and prices over the month have been stable in most markets despite year-end pressure. As per market intermediaries of South India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, cement firms may attempt a price hike in the range of Rs10-30 per bag in April," said the domestic brokerage house in a report on 29 March. Currently, at an all-India level, the average retail price of one cement bag is at around ₹363.