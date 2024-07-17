Cement companies are going green, but meaningful change will take time
Summary
- At Shree Cement Ltd and JK Cement Ltd, green power accounted for more than 50% of total power consumption in FY24.
- However, de-carbonisation will be a gradual process owing to challenges such as the long gestation period of some WHRS projects and slow regulatory approvals.
Consolidation is the name of the game in India’s cement sector, but another emerging trend is the growing thrust on green energy. Cement companies are making significant investments in waste heat recovery systems (WHRS) and other renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. This is expected to reduce the sector’s reliance on expensive thermal power plants or state grids for electricity and result in lower power costs.