Cement companies are going green, but meaningful change will take time

Slow but steady

Cement manufacturers’ green efforts are slowly changing this for the better. An analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities showed the greenhouse gas emission intensity of certain large cement companies has fallen in recent years (2017-2023). In 2023, Dalmia Bharat Ltd recorded the lowest intensity while UltraTech recorded the highest, said the Kotak report. But meaningful de-carbonisation will be a gradual process owing to challenges such as the long gestation period of some WHRS projects and regulatory approvals. Also, some of these initiatives can be capital-intensive.