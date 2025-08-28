Why cement companies need a concrete pricing fix more than just a GST cut
The excitement surrounding the potential GST cut for Indian cement companies has dimmed. While a tax reduction could boost premium cement demand, challenges remain.
Shares of Indian cement companies had rallied on expectations that a potential cut in the goods and services tax rate to 18% from 28% would push demand higher and thereby, prices. However, the initial excitement following the 15 August announcement has fizzled out.