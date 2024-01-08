Markets
Cement companies push the pedal on green energy
Summary
- Biomass, municipal waste and pharma waste are among the alternatives that the industry is exploring to heat cement kilns.
Cement manufacturers are increasingly adopting green energy by investing in wind and solar energy, and waste heat recovery systems (WHRS) to shrink their carbon footprint and reduce their energy costs.
