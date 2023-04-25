Cement manufacturers seemed to have chased volumes amid robust demand in Q4FY23. The fallout: prices took a beating. Dealers’ channel checks by brokerages showed that cement prices were stagnant in Q4. This contrasts with a price rise during the March quarter in the past. So, hopes from the sector’s Q4FY23 earnings are not high.

“Pricing power is crucial in the commodity business and the Indian cement sector is certainly losing the plot on that front," said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd in a report. Despite robust demand and higher industry clinker utilization in FY23, elevated competitive intensity across regions has prevented margin-accretive price hikes (in Q4), added the report. Even as volumes are expected to improve, investors need to brace for lacklustre realization growth in Q4. Cement prices have seen an uptick in April, show dealers’ channel checks of brokerages. But the moot question is whether prices will sustain. The sector’s near-term demand outlook is upbeat due to government spending on infrastructure activities ahead of the general elections next year. But there are also other factors at play here.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

Many cement companies are adding capacities, indicating that the focus is shifting towards gaining market share from pricing leadership.

“While the current capacity addition pipeline offers limited scope for further improvement in utilizations until FY25E, Adani Cement’s recently reiterated resolve to double its capacity by FY28 (which may trigger a race for capacity share) may keep the competitive intensity high for an extended period," added the ICICI report.

Secondly, costs of key fuels petroleum coke and imported coal have moderated from recent peaks, aiding operating margin revival. However, with declining costs, cement companies will have to pass-on some benefits to consumers. So, softening costs alone are not enough to allay pricing concerns.

“A key downside risk to the cement sector’s FY24 consensus earnings estimates emerges mainly from a muted realisations outlook. It is crucial for price hikes to be meaningful in Q1FY24 and to sustain as well," said Manish Valecha, analyst, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers Ltd. “Currently, the volume push, especially in south India and the war for market share gains, is a dampener for cement prices. As Q2 is seasonally weak for the sector due to monsoon, any major price movements are likely only from Q3 onwards. We don’t see scope for major re-rating in cement stocks at least until October unless costs decline further," he added.