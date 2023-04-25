Cement cos’ quest for market share gain could last beyond Q42 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Despite robust demand and higher industry clinker utilization in FY23, elevated competitive intensity across regions has prevented margin-accretive price hikes (in Q4).
Cement manufacturers seemed to have chased volumes amid robust demand in Q4FY23. The fallout: prices took a beating. Dealers’ channel checks by brokerages showed that cement prices were stagnant in Q4. This contrasts with a price rise during the March quarter in the past. So, hopes from the sector’s Q4FY23 earnings are not high.
