Cement cos’ quest for market share gain could last beyond Q4

“Pricing power is crucial in the commodity business and the Indian cement sector is certainly losing the plot on that front," said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd in a report. Despite robust demand and higher industry clinker utilization in FY23, elevated competitive intensity across regions has prevented margin-accretive price hikes (in Q4), added the report. Even as volumes are expected to improve, investors need to brace for lacklustre realization growth in Q4. Cement prices have seen an uptick in April, show dealers’ channel checks of brokerages. But the moot question is whether prices will sustain. The sector’s near-term demand outlook is upbeat due to government spending on infrastructure activities ahead of the general elections next year. But there are also other factors at play here.