Cement cos walk on a tightrope

What is encouraging now is that input costs are likely to have peaked. Companies expect the benefits to reflect meaningfully by Q4. However, to significantly revive the margin, softening costs have to be accompanied by price increases. There is some good news here. At an all-India level, the average cement price per bag in November rose by ₹8 month-on-month (m-o-m) to ₹378, showed a recent dealer channel check by Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) Ltd. Data shows that except for central India, cement prices in November were higher m-o-m across all regions in the country. Cement demand in November was better than the previous month but fell short of what was expected after the festive season, said the Systematix report.