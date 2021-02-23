Cement demand improves, but cost inflation continues to pinch

"Based on our channel checks, cement price on a pan-India level has marginally declined by 0.2% month-on-month to Rs332/bag primarily due to ~1% month-on-month decline observed in North and Central regions, partially offset by a marginal increase of ~0.1-0.4% month-on-month in West, East and South regions. When compared to average price in 3QFY21, the pan-India price has declined by 2% due to a 0.8-3.5% decline in all markets and the maximum decline of 3.5% observed in East and South markets," added the Nirmal Bang report. One cement bag weighs 50 kilograms.