Cement demand in the September quarter recovers across India, barring south

After a washout June quarter, cement demand in the September quarter revived in most regions. Latest dealers channel checks by various brokerages show that barring the south and some markets of west, cement demand improved in north, central and east India. Improving labour availability and pent-up festive demand from the individual home building segment are aiding demand growth. The demand scenario in semi-rural and rural regions was better than urban areas.

"As per feedback from dealers in the north, labour has started coming back (40%+ as per our rural channel checks in September 2020) and hence they are seeing uptick in the volumes. Checks with large project companies suggest availability of labour at project sites has improved to around 80% of the normal levels. Some dealers felt the uptick in demand is also on account of renovation work being done before the festive season begins" JM Financial Institutional Securities said in a report on 8 October.

Demand recovery in the South was impacted by relatively stricter lockdowns, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. According to analysts, this region still faces a shortage of labour. Despite subdued demand and seasonal weakness, cement prices in the South remained elevated in the September quarter compared with the year-ago period.

Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd estimates that cement industry volumes to have grown 3% year-on-year (y-o-y). On a sequential basis, the sector's volumes are anticipated to have risen 33% sequentially in the September quarter. “Prices fell sequentially (3–5% quarter-on-quarter) across regions in 2QFY21 on account of seasonally lower demand (due to the monsoons), but have remained 3% higher y-o-y on a pan India basis (at Rs358/bag). Prices in the south have been particularly strong and were up 13% y-o-y (-2% q-o-q) as per our checks," it said in a report on 7 October. One cement bag weighs 50 kilograms. It should be noted that channel checks by other brokerages point to similar price movements.

Meanwhile, operating costs for the sector inched higher in the September quarter mainly due to rising prices of petroleum coke and coal. In the June quarter, companies saw impressive margin growth largely aided by variable cost rationalization. However, as volumes improve, some variable costs are expected to make a comeback. So, a repeat of the June quarter performance on stellar margins is unlikely.

