Cement demand in the September quarter recovers across India, barring south

Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd estimates that cement industry volumes to have grown 3% year-on-year (y-o-y). On a sequential basis, the sector's volumes are anticipated to have risen 33% sequentially in the September quarter. “Prices fell sequentially (3–5% quarter-on-quarter) across regions in 2QFY21 on account of seasonally lower demand (due to the monsoons), but have remained 3% higher y-o-y on a pan India basis (at Rs358/bag). Prices in the south have been particularly strong and were up 13% y-o-y (-2% q-o-q) as per our checks," it said in a report on 7 October. One cement bag weighs 50 kilograms. It should be noted that channel checks by other brokerages point to similar price movements.