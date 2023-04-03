Cement firms begin Q1FY24 with big bang price hike announcement

Cement firms begin Q1FY24 with big bang price hike announcement2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:37 AM IST
- Thanks to government spending on infrastructure and related activities ahead of the elections, the sector's near-term volume growth outlook is likely to remain in good stead. What this also means is that, cement price hikes are likely to get absorbed by the market aided by decent demand.
There is some good news for investors in cement stocks, who have been awaiting price hikes.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×