Cement industry sees demand recovery, but prices remain on weak footing

“In most regions continuing labour scarcity is likely to be the key factor keeping demand and prices in check. In Delhi and Kota, prices are at May levels. Nevertheless, with the acute labour shortage, demand in Delhi is only 20-25% of pre-Covid levels, and 50% in Kota, mostly arising from pending projects. With the easing of the lockdown restrictions, transport is improving. Rail transportation, however, is still plagued by labour scarcity at unloading sites," Anand Rathi Research said in a report on 23 June.