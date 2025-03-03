Another headache for cement cos amid weak prices?

The March quarter (Q4) is typically a strong season for cement as construction activity picks up. However, significant price hikes in March seem unlikely, as companies tend to focus on pushing volumes to meet their annual sales targets. Some markets may attempt increases of ₹5-15 per bag, but sustaining them could be difficult. While select markets may attempt price hikes in the range of ₹5-15 per bag in March, sustaining these may be challenging, said Elara Securities (India).